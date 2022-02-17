IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Acquires $14,134.80 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott purchased 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $14,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 588,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,543. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

