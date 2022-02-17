Secret Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00015115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $36.96 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00261001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

