Short Interest in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Increases By 31.4%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMIH traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,421. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

