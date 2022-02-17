Short Interest in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Expands By 46.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 744,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
