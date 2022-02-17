Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Expands By 45.7%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.