bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $480,736.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.30 or 0.07111880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.81 or 1.00043364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00051093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

