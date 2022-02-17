US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock remained flat at $$47.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,831. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.13.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

