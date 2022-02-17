Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $124.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,335. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.