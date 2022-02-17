Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.78 ($75.89).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DPW stock traded down €1.28 ($1.45) on Thursday, hitting €50.93 ($57.88). 2,384,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($46.95). The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.98 and a 200 day moving average of €55.58.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

