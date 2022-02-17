Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.17.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 1,055,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,252. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

