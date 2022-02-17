Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $89,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

Shares of GBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

