Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 855,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

