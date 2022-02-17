Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 25,000 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vivek Sagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of Eventbrite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.16. 806,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 40.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eventbrite by 30.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 48.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

