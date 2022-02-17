Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany Sells 986 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.41. 290,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,119. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

