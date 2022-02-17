Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.73. The stock had a trading volume of 352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,063. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.36.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

