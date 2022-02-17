Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 1,364,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Outset Medical has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

