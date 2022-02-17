BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 638,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

