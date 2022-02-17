BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $64.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BWXT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 638,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
