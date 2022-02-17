Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Up 49.3% in January

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 174,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 201,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Ondas has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.