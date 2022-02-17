Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,144. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

