Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.620-$1.700 EPS.

INVH traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 6,644,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,147,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,021,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

