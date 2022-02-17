Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.16. 456,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.99. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.