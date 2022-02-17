Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYAY. Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $125.06. 9,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.