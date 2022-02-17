Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.60 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $30.60 million and $5.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00038716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00107632 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,132,830 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.