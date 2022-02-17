GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $24,976.96 and $4.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,342,334 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

