-$0.98 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.75). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.