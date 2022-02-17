Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Increases By 32.8%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 2,203,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,247. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.