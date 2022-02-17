Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 10,987,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,153,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

