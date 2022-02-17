Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.