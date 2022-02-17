Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $324 million-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of XM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 643,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,460. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

