Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. 855,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,879,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

