Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.