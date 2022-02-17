Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.