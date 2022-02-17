Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce sales of $124.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $119.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $500.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.37 million to $521.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $521.52 million, with estimates ranging from $492.72 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,779,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 502,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

