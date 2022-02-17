Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,627,109 shares of company stock worth $75,057,376. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,496,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $88,940,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Vonage by 14,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,042,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,094 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $58,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,533,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

