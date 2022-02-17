Phillips 66 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 55,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 929% compared to the average volume of 5,400 call options.

PSX stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $87.04. 2,669,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,719. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

