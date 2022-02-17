Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE FL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

