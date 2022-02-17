Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 823 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total transaction of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $18.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $691.61. The stock had a trading volume of 767,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $760.30 and a 200-day moving average of $795.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

