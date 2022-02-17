Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 4,587,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,479,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Organon & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

