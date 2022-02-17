ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,425. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,896,350 shares of company stock worth $566,043,747. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.