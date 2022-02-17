$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Ameren stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 1,055,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,252. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.