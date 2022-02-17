Swarm (SWM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,252.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $17,252.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00038665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

