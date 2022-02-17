Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

