RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RFIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

