$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.69 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.07 million to $48.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.45 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $70.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. 32,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,276. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

