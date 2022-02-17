$97.09 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report $97.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.50 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $367.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.17 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $400.31 million, with estimates ranging from $398.03 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. 134,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

