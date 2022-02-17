Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Gevo also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 6,042,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,912. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $662.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Gevo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Gevo by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

