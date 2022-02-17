Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 66,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

