Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $896-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.42 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.82-5.97 EPS.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.93. 2,367,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,753. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

