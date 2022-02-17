Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $9.73 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 28,585,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080 over the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fastly by 1,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

