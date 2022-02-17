$0.11 EPS Expected for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTS International.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 877,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTSI remained flat at $$26.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,925. FTS International has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

