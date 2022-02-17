$36.83 Million in Sales Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.65 million to $37.64 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $128.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 28.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 48.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 765,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

